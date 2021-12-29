Coronavirus cases have increased by more than 3,000 in a week in the three counties of the Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Based on the most recent Tuesday, December 28, figures, cases increased by 3,073 in the three counties from Monday, December 21’s 53,715.

Pembrokeshire increased by 1,035, to 17,389; Carmarthenshire by 1,288, to 31,373; and Ceredigion by 750, to 8,026.

The three counties saw seven extra Covid-related deaths recorded in the last seven days, bringing the total to 628 Covid-related deaths throughout the pandemic.