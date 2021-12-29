A man was arrested by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit while driving through the county on suspicion of several drug offences, including driving under the influence of drugs.
The man’s vehicle was stop checked and subsequent searched yesterday (Tuesday, December 28), which resulted in him being arrested for four drug offences.
He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis following a positive roadside drug wipe, as well as possession of cannabis, possession of amphetamine and cannabis cultivation.
He was taken into custody following his arrest where he provided blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said he has since been released under investigation "for all the offences, pending his blood analysis".
