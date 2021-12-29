A Pembrokeshire-based animal rescue centre has received a donation to help take care of the animals throughout the cold winter months.
Greenacres Animal Rescue Centre benefited from the ‘Agria Dog Walk’ held by Agria Pet Insurance, which was a month-long nationwide virtual fundraising event for rescues across the UK.
More than £21,000 was raised for the nationwide rescue centres, with £750 going to Greenacres.
Mikey Lawlor from Greenacres Animal Rescue Centre said: “We are thrilled with the amount raised and wish to thank all of our supporters that got involved, and a special thank you to Agria for involving us in such an amazing event.
“With our vet bills being extraordinarily high recently, this will enable us to help more animals in need.”
Vicki Wentworth, managing director at Agria Pet Insurance, added: “We are astounded by the incredible generosity shown by dog owners across the UK, and their dedication to helping dogs less fortunate than their own.
“Our goal with the Agria Dog Walk was to make a difference, but we never expected to raise such a significant amount. Thank you to everyone, and their very special dogs, whose kindness will have a huge impact.”
