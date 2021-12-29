Hywel Dda University Health Board is urging people to stock up their medicine cabinet this winter, with ‘an avalanche of illnesses’ expected which can target all members of the family.
The health board is encouraging people to use their local pharmacy to stock up their medicine cabinet during the colder months of the year.
Richard Evans, a community pharmacist, said: “Community pharmacists have always traditionally advised patients on a wide range of winter ailments. Please make your local pharmacy your first port of call. We have always recommended appropriate treatments to the patient, or if necessary, refer them to another healthcare professional.”
Common winter conditions, which can all be treated by your pharmacist, include:
- Influenza (flu)
- Common cold
- Cold Sores
- Sore throat
- Dry skin conditions
- Common ailments that pharmacists are the best professional to help treat include:
- Indigestion
- Constipation
- Diarrhoea
- Piles
- Hay fever
- Head lice
- Teething
- Nappy rash
- Colic
- Chicken pox
- Threadworms
- Sore throat
- Athlete’s foot
- Eye infections
- Conjunctivitis
- Intertrigo
- Mouth ulcers
- Cold sores
- Acne
- Dry skin/dermatitis
- Ringworm
- Verrucas
- Back pain
- In-growing toenails
- Vaginal thrush
- Oral thrush
- Scabies
For the contact details of all pharmacies throughout Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire and opening times over the Christmas period, visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/pharmacy/
