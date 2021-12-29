Welsh Government finance minister Rebecca Evans recently announced a three-year budget to ‘support the Wales of today and shape the Wales of tomorrow.’
According to the Welsh Government, at the heart of the budget will be funding public services, responding to the climate emergency, and building a fairer Wales.
The Welsh NHS will be provided a further £1.3billion in direct funding, while local authorities will receive close to an additional £0.75billion for schools, social care and other vital services.
Targeted, green investment of an additional £160million and a total capital investment of £1.8billion will be Wales’ response to the climate emergency.
Meanwhile, £320million will be invested into a long-term programme of learning and education support for future generations.
This includes £30million for childcare and early years provision, £40million for Flying Start and Families First, £90million for free school meals, £64.5million for wider schools and curriculum reform, and £63.5million investment in post 16 provision.
Furthermore, £900million of investment will improve the quality of school buildings through the 21st century schools programme.
Rebecca Evans, minister for finance and local government, said: “This budget will support our public services to be stronger, put Wales further down the path to being a net zero nation, and create a fairer nation with equality at its heart.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.