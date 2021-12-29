TRANSPORT for Wales is advising anyone using their service to check the status of their routes before they travel as Covid causes havoc to staffing numbers.
Yesterday, December 28, over 60 services were cancelled due to staff absence because of Covid.
A Transport for Wales spokesperson advised anyone travelling to check ahead.
“Like many large organisations we have a number of staff off work due to a positive Covid test or because of being a close contact of someone who has tested positive.
“We are also dealing with a number of absences due to other seasonal illnesses.
“Unfortunately, this means there will be occasions where some services have to be amended or cancelled at short notice and passengers are advised to always check the latest travel information before and during their journeys.”
On December 28 TfW wrote on their Twitter feed that many staff were having to self-isolate due to the emergence of the Omicron variant, limiting the number of trains that were to operate that day.
