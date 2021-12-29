There were 329 new cases and one further Covid-related death recorded in the counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, according to today’s figures (Wednesday, December 29).
The latest data from Public Health Wales (PHW) shows there were 168 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 92 in Pembrokeshire and 69 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 57,117 – 31,541 in Carmarthenshire, 17,481 in Pembrokeshire and 8,095 in Ceredigion.
There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now 628 throughout the pandemic.
In total 5,929 new cases of coronavirus and two further Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 600,682 cases and 6,553 deaths.
There have been 38,229 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,488,374 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,300,054 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,559,687 people and 50,293 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
