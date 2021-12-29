Festive jackpot winner Lauren Llewellyn defied all the odds to scoop a £1,000 Christmas present.
University student Lauren went along to Narberth RFC with her family on Christmas Eve to watch the draw for the Otters Christmas Jackpot.
As the youngest adult present, she was invited to press the button on the random number machine to reveal the winner out of the 425 draw entrants.
Up came the number 20, and there were cheers and gasps all round when it was discovered that this was the number held by Lauren herself.
Lauren was the fourth lady in successive weeks to win the popular weekly draw.
Anyone interested in joining should contact Robin Probert on 07772 259980. Numbers cost £2.50 and the minimum entry point is £20 which buys eight weekly draws.
