Dr Philip Kloer and Mandy Rayani, medical director and director of nursing, quality and patient experience at Hywel Dda University Health Board, have given a message on care home placements after hospital discharges.
The message from the two representatives said: “This winter, with the potential increase in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, we anticipate a further increase on our already stretched health services across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
“Spending as little time in hospital as clinically necessary is better for patients and means that NHS beds can be freed up for others with urgent care needs.
“Supporting older people to get home from hospital efficiently is an important part of their recovery and it also protects them from negative consequences of hospital admission, such as a loss of independence, falls, or healthcare acquired infection.
“You can find out more about the hospital discharge process and guidance here: https://hduhb.nhs.wales/patient-information/inpatient-and-outpatient/inpatient-information/
“We understand that some patients may have complex personal circumstances and needs that require permanent accommodation in residential or nursing homes on discharge from hospital. Our teams will work hard to place you or your loved one in the care home of your choice.
“We appreciate your help and cooperation in these circumstances.”
