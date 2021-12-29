Hywel Dda University Health Board has published an update on the ongoing mass vaccination programme throughout Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.
More than 180,000 Covid-19 booster doses have been delivered in the three counties in the last few weeks.
The health board is now inviting all those aged over 18 and whom had their second or third primary dose 13 weeks ago, to attend at their nearest mass vaccination centre for their booster as soon as they are able to.
Some GPs are also inviting people in for boosters, and some community pharmacies are advertising vaccine boosters locally.
Bethan Lewis, interim assistant director of public health at Hywel Dda UHB said: “This is our active offer to our communities to attend for their booster vaccination, or indeed their first, second, or third if eligible, doses when due.
“I really want to assure anyone who may have been reluctant to attend before Christmas that the centres are generally quieter at the moment and in most cases, people are being seen quickly.
“Cases of Covid-19 are rising again in our area and the full course of vaccination is the best way to protect yourselves and others.”
