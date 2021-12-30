A recent Freedom of Information request has found that hospitals throughout Wales are serving unhealthy foods from their vending machines, including Withybush Hospital.
Despite the fact that rules, dating back from 2008, state that the products should be prohibited, numerous hospitals across the country have found to be selling unhealthy options at vending machines.
The study has shown that Pembrokeshire’s Withybush Hospital stocks chocolate and crisps in its vending machines, while other hospitals take their unhealthy options further.
Wrexham Maelor Hospital holds a hot vending machine which was found to host burgers, pizza, bacon and sausage muffins, cooked breakfasts, omelettes, pies, and potato wedges.
Meanwhile, most of the hospitals in the Swansea Bay Health Board area were shown to be selling crisps, confectionary, pasties, and flapjacks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.