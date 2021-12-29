After two years of uncertainty for the theatre world, 2022 promises to see an array of new and exciting shows take the West End by storm.

With world-class actors taking a break from the big screen to the stage, including James McAvoy, Jodie Comer, and Taron Egerton.

Along with some new shows heading to the stage, there are also some modern adaptations of literary classics, like My Fair Lady, To Kill a Mockingbird and the musical Anything Goes.

Make sure you don't miss out on what comings to the West End and get tickets now before it's too late.

My Fair Lady

Following a successful run on Broadway, the stage adaptation of the classic Audrey Hepburn film My Fair Lady will be coming to London in the summer.

The show will run at the London Coliseum from May 7 to August 27, and you can buy tickets via Ticketmaster.

Dirty Dancing

The iconic movie returns to the West End at the Dominion Theatre from February 2 to April 16.

If you want to have the time of your life then grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Anything Goes

After a successful run earlier this year the classic musical will be back on stage at the Barbican Theatre from July 15 to September 3.

Buy tickets via Ticketmaster.

Cyrano de Bergerac

Hollywood star James McAvoy is set to reprise his Olivier-nominated role as the poet in the rap-fuelled production Cyrano de Bergerac.

The show will be on stage at the Harold Pinter Theatre from February 3 to March 12. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

Grease

See the new grittier version of the timeless classic at the Dominion Theatre from May 3 to October 29.

Tickets via Ticketmaster.

Cock

Rocketman's Taron Egerton and Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey star in Cock a show that focuses on a couple as their on brink of separation.

The play is showing at the Ambassadors Theatre from March 5 to June 5. Tickets are on sale now.

Prima Facie

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer makes her West end debut in Prima Facie a one women play that she's a barrister dealing with the complications of her latest cases.

The play is showing at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 15 April to 18 June. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

The Glass Menagerie

In the latest revival of Tennesse Williams The Glass Menagerie, Amy Adams stars as Amanda Wingfield.

The show will be on stage at the Duke of York's Theatre from May 23 to August 28. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

To Kill a Mockingbird

The literary masterpiece from Harper Lee will be on the West End stage next year, as Rafe Spall plays lawyer Atticus Finch.

See the show at the Gielgud Theatre from March 10. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

The Human Voice

Ruth Wilson will star in this one-woman play at the Harold Pinter Theatre from March 17 to April 9.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.