As 2021 draws to a close many will be celebrating the beginning of a new year with parties and other gatherings.
It is likely that many of those will be watching a countdown on New Years Eve as part of this.
Whilst the fireworks display that usually takes place in London is cancelled for the second year running there will still be a televised event on the BBC come midnight.
Here’s all the details you need to know surrounding how to watch the New Years Eve countdown.
Where to watch the New Year's Eve 2021 countdown
Like every year BBC One has a special programme in the build-up to the New Year being welcomed in.
This time Years & Years singer Olly Alexander will be hosting a New Years Eve party, where he will be performing some of his own songs along with special guests like Kylie Mingoue.
Just before midnight, it will cut acorss to London for the countdown which will be followed by what is described as a "new broadcast spectacular" by VisitLondon.
It will look back at the defining moments of 2021 as part of that.
Alternatively Jools Holland will be hosting his annual Hootenanny over on BBC Two from 11.25pm which will have their own countdown to the New Year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.