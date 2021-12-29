Today The Royal Mint has revealed five new coin designs for 2022. These include a 5p and a £5 crown to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The release is the first chance for collectors to own a keepsake from the Platinum Jubilee collection, including the first 50p coin to celebrate a royal event.

The Royal Mint’s Annual Sets celebrate key events and anniversaries throughout the year. These milestones are brought to life on £5, £2 or a 50 pence piece.

The 2022 Annual Sets will be available in a range of base and precious metals from January 4 on The Royal Mint website.

The coins will be available to purchase individually throughout 2022, starting with the commemorative Platinum Jubilee 50p and £5 which will be available with a special commemorative obverse from Thursday, January 6.

The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen on a 50p (The Royal Mint)

Each of the coins features a new and unique design by a commissioned artist and the obverse portrait of Her Majesty the Queen, designed by Jody Clark.

The 2022 Annual Set will commemorate:

The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen on a 50p

The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen on a £5

The Life and Legacy of Dame Vera Lynn on a £2

The Life and Legacy of Alexander Graham Bell on a £2

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on a 50p

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of the Consumer Division at The Royal Mint said: “Each year The Royal Mint unveils a series of commemorative coins to celebrate key milestones that helped shape Britain and this year’s Annual Set is particularly special with a new 50 pence, £5 crown and special platinum set in celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“As the Original Maker of UK coins, The Royal Mint has been trusted to strike coins for Her Majesty throughout an historic 70 years on the throne and celebrated royal milestones such as previous Jubilees on commemorative crown pieces.

"The Platinum Jubilee celebration is a spectacular first for the British monarchy and for UK coin, and it is fitting that this historic anniversary has been celebrated on 50 pence – which is Britain’s most loved collectable coin.”

Find out more about The Royal Mint 2022 collection and shop commemorative coins on the website here.