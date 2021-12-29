More than 5,000 new cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant have been reported in Wales today (Wednesday, December 29) in Public Health Wales’ latest update, with the number of total cases in the Hywel Dda region nearly at 1,000.
There are 859 cases of the Omicron variant in the counties of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, which is 770 more than what was reported on Sunday, December 26.
Dr Meng Khaw, national director for health protection and screening services for Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is today (Wednesday 29 December) confirming 5,680 new cases of Omicron variant in Wales, bringing us to a total of 7,369 cases.
“As the Welsh Government has confirmed, Omicron has now replaced Delta as the dominant coronavirus variant in Wales.
“The single best thing you can do to protect yourself, your community and the NHS against the Omicron variant is to take up the offer of a vaccine.
“You can also protect yourself by adhering to Welsh Government guidance, including limiting your contacts, wearing a face covering where appropriate, and doing a lateral flow test before seeing others.
“If you have symptoms, self-isolate and book a PCR test.”
