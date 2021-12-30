A dramatic picture shows a van engulfed in flames in the car park of a Haverfordwest retail park.
The incident happened at Withybush Retail Park on Thursday, December 23 at 8.06am.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the car park was closed for the safety of the public whilst firefighters from Haverfordwest extinguished the blaze.
A spokesperson from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews extinguished the fire using foam via hose reel jet and made safe.
“Crews left the scene at 8.58am.”
Dyfed-Powys Police added that there were “no injuries reported.”
