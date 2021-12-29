A magical cast of characters helped Santa spread some festive magic in the village of St Florence just before Christmas.
More than 60 youngsters received a goody bag from the popular gentleman’s band of helpers, which included a snowman, a Christmas tree, a penguin, a Christmas pudding and a host of Santa’s elves.
The gifts had been generously sponsored by Mark and John Meyrick, and all reached their delighted young recipients despite the best efforts of The Grinch to steal them.
Santa decided to give his reindeer a rest on this occasion, using the power of a mighty tractor to pull his magnificent new sleigh from Cadwallader Court, up to Parklands, past the Sun Inn, to Flemish Close, down the High Street to Woodlands and back past the Parsonage Inn.
Covered in sparkling lights, the sight drew all age groups outside and Santa greeted them all - including two tiny babes in arms, just three days and 12 days old.
The wonderful treat for adults and children alike spread light and happiness around St Florence.
This was the second seasonal spectacular created by the community in recent months, and it followed on from the success of the St Florence Spooky Trail for Hallowe’en.
One resident said: “It was another amazing effort, this is such a lovely village!”
