Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller was launched to help a stricken surfer this afternoon, Wednesday December 29.
The launch, at 2.50pm, followed a report that the surfer had got into difficulty in a large swell and was now on the rocks to the east of Manorbier.
As the lifeboat was making best speed towards Manorbier, it was confirmed that the surfer had managed to clamber up the rocks onto the cliff path and was no longer in danger.
The lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving at 3.05pm.
