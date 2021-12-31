IT’S been some year for Pembrokeshire. From Covid, to Wally the Walrus, to plans for an experimental nuclear fusion reactor to be built in the county…

Here's some the biggest stories the Western Telegraph covered over the past 12 months.

June: The peculiar travels of Wally the walrus / Tragic death of 21-year-old Ella Smith in a car crash

WALLY the walrus might have left Pembrokeshire by June, after becoming a favourite among the people of Tenby, but he was still highly regarded after he had left west Wales. In late June, he was spotted in the Isles of Scilly, and was acting very ‘silly’ when he was seen tipping a boat upside down. Shortly after arriving and following his stint in Tenby, Wally was spotted causing havoc when he liked the look of a small boat and decided to climb aboard. Sadly, the 500kg walrus didn’t realise his own strength as he pulled the boat down into the Celtic Sea. In October Wally was spotted in Iceland heading back home to the Arctic.

TRIBUTES have poured in for 21-year-old Ella Smith, who died following a collision in June outside Haverfordwest. The young woman lost her life when a Citroen C1, a white Ford Ka and a white Seat Ibiza were involved in a horrifying collision. “We are utterly devastated at losing our beloved Ella. She was a much loved and caring daughter, sister and granddaughter. “She was a beautiful girl who will be missed by us all. We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant so much to the whole family as we grieve for our Ella.”

Wally goes on a wander and tragedy strikes in the county

July: Royalty comes to Pembrokeshire

THE Prince of Wales visited Pembrokeshire as part of his summer tour of Wales, making three stops in the county. During his visit, Prince Charles visited St Davids Cathedral, before making his way to St Brynach’s Church in Nevern before ending the day at St Martin of Tours Church in Haverfordwest. While in Pembrokeshire, he visited St Martin of Tours to celebrate the 900th anniversary of the building of the church. The Prince of Wales also spoke to many community groups during his visit, including drama groups, the Pembrokeshire Blind Society and Girl Guides.

Prince Charles in Pembrokeshire

August: The death of child Ianto Jenkins in a tragic farming accident

AFTER the tragic death of Ianto Jenkins, tributes came pouring in for the two-year-old after a tractor accident in Efailwen. Ianto’s mother, Chloe, said: “Ianto was my blue eyed boy, he was inspiration to life, he was a kind little boy who was always smiling and laughing. His best friend was his older sister Seren, who were always joined at the hip... Ianto and I had a very strong bond, he was ‘Mummy’s little boy’ and was always by my side everywhere we went, now that’s been taken from me. No parent should lose a child and I would like people to respect our wishes, giving us space at this very difficult, heartbreaking time.”

Tragic death of 3-year-old Ianto Jenkins

September: Movie star Warwick Davies hits Saundersfoot

WARWICK Davis became the latest celebrity to be spotted in Pembrokeshire this year, as he enjoyed a meal with his family at a restaurant in Saundersfoot. The actor is known for his roles in the ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Harry Potter’ film series, as well as ‘Life’s Too Short’, ‘Willow’ and being the host of TV quiz show ‘Tenable’. The Mulberry Restaurant in Saundersfoot managed to get a photograph of the actor as he visited the town with his family this week. This comes after Forest Whitaker, Dizzee Rascal and Michael Portillo had all been spotted either working or holidaying in our quiet corner of Wales across the last few months.

Warwick and family in the county

October: The paddleboarding tragedy

FOUR people died following a multi-agency river rescue in Pembrokeshire. Dyfed-Powys Police received reports of people in distress in the Cleddau River in Haverfordwest shortly after 9am on Saturday, October 30. A group of nine adults from the south Wales area had travelled to Pembrokeshire for a paddleboarding excursion. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation, but it was believed that the group got into difficulty in the water. Paul O’Dwyer, aged 42, Morgan Rogers, 24, and Nicola Wheatley, 40, were all pronounced dead at the scene; Andrea Powell, 41, died on November 5 at Withybush Hospital.

One of the worst tragedies in Pembrokeshire in modern times

November: Local lad Joel speaks about jumping in the Cleddau to try save one of the paddleboarders

HE just reacted. That’s how 20-year-old local hero Joel Williams described why he did what he did when he jumped into the River Cleddau to drag out one of the paddleboarders who was part of the party that got in distress. An inquest awaits a police investigation after four people lost their lives when a group of adventure seekers came across from south Wales on the morning of October 30 to take part in paddleboarding on the Cleddau and got into trouble at Haverfordwest. Joel was given a special commendation by Haverfordwest Council at a ceremony on November 18, where the Western Telegraph got to have an exclusive sit-down with the local hero.

Joel pulled one of the bodies out the river in the paddleboarding tragedy

December: Woman almost drowns locked in car swept away into river

“WHAT do you say to the man who saved your life?” That’s all Nicola answered when asked if she had a message for rescuer Dion. Nicola Merriman, 44, mother, wife, and businesswoman from Ludchurch, was visiting friend and client Jacqui Law in St Clears. On her way she had to cross a ford, which swept her car into the river. Within minutes Nicola was trapped inside her SUV as the cabin filled with water. Dion Burke, 25, came to Nicola’s rescue by smashing the window of the car and dragging Nicola’s head to the gap in the windshield so that she could breathe again. Emergency services arrived and cut Nicola out of the car and she was taken to hospital.

The SUV was completely submerged with Nicola trapped in it