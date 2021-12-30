A man was recently arrested by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit while driving through the county for two drug offences, including driving under the influence of cannabis.
The man provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis, while also being arrested during the stop check in Haverfordwest on the evening of Tuesday, December 28 for possession of cannabis.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.”
