The Welsh Ambulance Service is urging people throughout Wales to exercise caution on New Year’s Eve and take a look at the Welsh Government’s guidelines on gatherings.
This is amid a rise of cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in Wales over the last few weeks, with the Welsh Ambulance Service urging people to take lateral flow tests on Friday night before mixing households to celebrate the start of 2022.
Furthermore, the service is reminding people of the rules which enforce a maximum of 30 people indoors and 50 for outdoor gatherings.
There is also a recommended maximum of mixing with only three households other than your own indoors.
Lee Brooks, director of operations for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We hope everybody had a safe and enjoyable Christmas and got to spend some precious time with their loved ones.
“Omicron is a real threat, and easily transmissible, so it is important to put yourself in the best position possible to avoid infection by practicing good hand hygiene, taking regular lateral flow tests, avoiding unnecessary social contact and always wearing a face covering in shared spaces.”
