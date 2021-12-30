Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart MP, has given a message about the last 12 months and the near future ahead of the new year.

The MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire looked back at the Covid-19 pandemic in Wales in 2021, and the sacrifices people have made throughout the year.

In his message, he said: “I want to thank everyone in Wales for the sacrifices they continue to make in the pandemic. People the length and breadth of the country have once again displayed the best of Wales in 2021 – whether it’s helping to look after their communities, providing help and support for neighbours and family or simply by following the regulations.

“The magnificent vaccine programme has set us on the road to defeating the virus and I also thank everyone who has been a part of that effort - from those who developed and produced it, to our health workers in the front line of the pandemic and including our Armed Forces who gave vital assistance in its rollout.

“The incredible effort to roll out the vaccine, and recently a booster, in 2021 has brought much greater safety to large numbers of the population and it undoubtedly means we are in a better place than 12 months ago. We still have a way to go, and I encourage anyone not yet vaccinated or boosted to get their jabs now.

“It may be difficult to imagine at the moment but I am confident that in 2022 we will have much to be optimistic about.

“Whether it is our green ambitions, digital connectivity plans, or our commitment to bring at least one freeport to Wales, the coming year will be about job creation and recovery. We can approach 2022 with optimism.

“Though we cannot be certain when the pandemic will finally be behind us, we are clear in the scale of the UK Government’s ambition for Wales. We will continue our work to level up the nations and regions of the UK, prioritise health and the vaccines and boost jobs and prosperity throughout the United Kingdom.”