Throughout 2021, Milford Waterfront has been celebrating its 30th anniversary, since the marina’s opening in 1991.
From a look back to the Cutty Sark Tall Ships Race in the summer of 1991, to the story of every building along the waterfront, the people at Milford Marina have been enjoying their anniversary year.
Furthermore, events have been celebrated throughout the year, such as the reopening of the waterfront’s restaurants and retail earlier this year, the opening of the new trailing walks and the Milford Haven Fireworks Extravaganza in November.
To read more about the waterfront’s 30th anniversary year, visit https://www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk/blog/posts/2021/december/our-2021-round-up
