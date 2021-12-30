There were 2,121 new cases recorded in the counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, according to today’s figures (Thursday, December 30).
The latest data from Public Health Wales (PHW) shows there were 964 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 695 in Pembrokeshire and 462 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 59,238 – 32,505 in Carmarthenshire, 18,176 in Pembrokeshire and 8,557 in Ceredigion.
There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now 628 throughout the pandemic.
In total 21,051 new cases of coronavirus and three further Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 621,732 cases and 6,556 deaths.
There have been 38,229 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,489,359 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,301,312 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,594,972 people and 50,678 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
