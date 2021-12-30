Pembrokeshire County Council is urging staff and learners at schools and colleges throughout the county to take lateral flow tests before returning for the new term.
The county council has asked people in Pembrokeshire to take three lateral flow tests and record the results in the week before returning to education settings.
People being asked to take the three lateral flow tests in the week leading up to the return is all education staff as well as learners at secondary schools and colleges.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire County Council said: “This will help to make sure learners and staff can return safely for the new term.”
