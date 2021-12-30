Pembrokeshire Foodbank benefited over the festive period from a donation of Blas y Tir potatoes from Haverfordwest-based Puffin Produce.
More than 350 packs of potatoes were donated by the suppliers of fresh Welsh produce to the foodbank centre in Haverfordwest, which then split the donation between the five centres throughout the county for vulnerable people living in food poverty.
The five centres for Pembrokeshire Foodbank are in Haverfordwest, Narberth, Neyland, Pembroke Dock and Fishguard, which are all staffed by volunteers.
Pembrokeshire Foodbank was founded in 2014 by local churches and community groups, working together to stop hunger throughout the county.
Puffin Produce Chief Executive Officer Huw Thomas said: “Pembrokeshire Foodbank does incredible work to support the vulnerable people in our community. Sadly, more and more people need the help of food banks, and nothing gives us greater pleasure than to support those in need in our local community, particularly at Christmas time.”
