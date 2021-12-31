These are the latest planning applications submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council.
21/0733/PA: To incorporate garden of 20 years into the curtilage of the dwelling at Estuary Cottage, Bentlass, HUNDLETON, Pembroke.
21/0810/PA: Proposed demolition of barn, construction of farm building and conversion of bar at Dairy Hays Farm, CAREW CHERITON, Tenby.
21/0849/PA: Proposed extension and reconfiguration at The Bungalow, 17, West Street, Rosemarket, Milford Haven.
21/0901/PA: Proposed warehouse extension, to include warehouse space and staff WC’s at Wern Road, Goodwick.
21/0697/PA: Outline application for a single residential property – garages and garden plot above Beckside on Jacksons Way, Goodwick.
21/0729/DC: Discharge of Condition 6 (landscaping scheme) of planning permission 20/1115/PA – Pembrokeshire College, Caradogs Well Road, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest.
21/0848/PA: First floor extension and single storey porch to side of dwelling, Home Farm, Manorowen, Fishguard.
21/0862/PA: Partial change of use from permanent grazing to dog exercise field grazing when not being used as dog exercise, at Bryngafel, Glandwr, Whitland.
21/0874/CL: Certificate of proposed lawful development – erection of a garage (ref: D2/78/61), Westgate Spittal, Haverfordwest.
21/0876/PA: Alterations and single and first floor extensions, regularisation of use of part of ground floor from former hairdressing salon to part of existing dwelling, at Mariners, High Street, St Dogmeals, Cardigan.
21/0887/PA: Replacement bus station and multi-storey car park, associated works and new public realm, at Multi Storey Car Park, Cartlett Road, Haverfordwest.
