People are being asked to share their experiences of health care for children from Hywel Dda University Health Board in a new questionnaire for all the family to complete.
People throughout Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are being encouraged to complete age-appropriate questionnaires on care for children throughout the three counties.
Children, young people or families can fill in a questionnaire by visiting https://hduhb.nhs.wales/ and searching 'feedback.'
The health board may ask people to fill in their questionnaire whilst their child is in hospital or after their discharge, to rate their experience and share views.
This information will then be used by the health board to shape the design and provision of children’s care in the future.
Senior nurse for paediatrics, Janet Millward, said: “Our aim is to provide the best quality service to children and young people and their families and cares. A hugely important consideration in this is to use and respond to the views, thoughts and experiences of people with first-hand experience.”
General manager for Women and Children’s Services, Lisa Humphrey, added: “We are planning to start a review of our children’s services in March 2022, with a report back to Health Board in autumn 2022.”
