A memorial bench has been erected in Hubberston Recreation Park in memory of a married couple who were well known for their work in the area.

Margaret and Norman Phillips spent many years involved with the park, conducting such jobs as helping out with the children’s tuck shop.

Julie Hawkins from Hubberston Recreation Park said: “They both had a great rapport with the kids who used the park, and their help was invaluable when we had annual open days and other activities.”

Margaret and Norman were married for 59 years before Margaret died three years ago. Norman died earlier this year, with his plaque now added to the bench at the recreation park.