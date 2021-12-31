A memorial bench has been erected in Hubberston Recreation Park in memory of a married couple who were well known for their work in the area.
Margaret and Norman Phillips spent many years involved with the park, conducting such jobs as helping out with the children’s tuck shop.
Julie Hawkins from Hubberston Recreation Park said: “They both had a great rapport with the kids who used the park, and their help was invaluable when we had annual open days and other activities.”
Margaret and Norman were married for 59 years before Margaret died three years ago. Norman died earlier this year, with his plaque now added to the bench at the recreation park.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.