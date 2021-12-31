Staff from Neyland Pharmacy were invited to a presentation by Neyland Town Councillors on Monday, December 6 to thank them for their services to the community, especially during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Jonathan David, Sarah Townsend, Julie Walters and Gillian Roberts were each presented with a personalised glass trophy together with flowers and a certificate for the Pharmacy, shown here with Deputy Mayor Gareth Lawlor from Neyland Town Council.