Police have arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving.
Officers from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit made a stop check in the Llanteg area yesterday morning, Thursday December 30, when the driver of the vehicle provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis.
The man was subsequently released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood sample.
