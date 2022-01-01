A new study has shown that Welsh parents were the most generous throughout the UK to their children across the Christmas period, spending an average of £357.11 per child.
The study, conducted by Wealthify, looked at how much parents throughout the four countries of the UK spent on their children throughout Christmas time.
The UK national average is £271.22 throughout the festive season, but nearly a quarter (23.8 per cent) of Welsh parents splurged more than £500 per child.
Parents in Northern Ireland finished second in the study, with one in five spending more than £500 per child.
Only 8.3 per cent of Welsh parents spent between £50 and £100 on their children, compared to 20 per cent of Londoners.
Going further into the extreme, 7.3 per cent of Welsh parents spent more than £1,000 per child this Christmas, compared to the national average of 2.5 per cent.
