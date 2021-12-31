ENTHUSIASTS of Scottish country dancing in Pembrokeshire are encouraging people to have a reel good time by joining them in the new year.
Although Scottish country dancing is primarily a fun social activity, its devotees say it is also wonderful exercise for the body and the mind – and cheaper than joining a gym.
The Pembrokeshire class gained several new recruits in the past year, and gets together on Wednesday evenings in Uzmaston Church Hall from 7pm to 9pm.
Taught by Heather, this class is suitable for complete beginners as well as those returning to dancing who wish to brush up their skills.
Classes are £4 per session and it is advised to wear flat shoes and comfortable clothes.
Anyone interested in going along to the class can email heather8.davies@gmail.com
The class meets in a Covid-compliant way and does not exceed the ‘30 people indoors’ rule.
