The founding trustee and chair of a trust which has been restoring land and redundant buildings in west Wales has been awarded in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.
Aonghus Gordon, founding chair and trustee of Ruskin Mill Trust, has been awarded an OBE this new year for services to heritage and education.
Ruskin Mill Trust’s work in west Wales includes transforming Coleg Plas Dwbl in Pembrokeshire and Coleg Ty’r Eithin in Carmarthenshire into educational and cultural centres for special needs education, arts, festivals, and social enterprise.
Aonghus founded Ruskin Mill Trust in 1981, which is now one of the leading UK educational charities working with people with learning disabilities.
In the past 20 years, £40m has been raised by Ruskin Mill Trust, with twelve nationwide centres to date.
Aonghus said: “I am very grateful for this recognition of the Trust’s exceptional work over the past thirty years.
“Our team at Ruskin Mill has worked tirelessly through the most challenging of circumstances, and their dedication to the young people in our care and each other has been unparalleled.
“I hope that this honour will lead to a greater awareness of Ruskin Mill’s innovative method, and the positive impact it has been shown to have on many of those with learning disabilities.”
