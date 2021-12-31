A man was arrested by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit on suspicion of affray, following a call which was made in a Pembrokeshire town last night.
The call was made in Milford Haven on the evening of Thursday, December 30.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.”
