There were 788 new cases recorded in the counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, according to today’s figures (Friday, December 31).
The latest data from Public Health Wales (PHW) shows there were 476 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 177 in Pembrokeshire and 135 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 59,238 – 32,981 in Carmarthenshire, 18,353 in Pembrokeshire and 8,692 in Ceredigion.
There were four new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now 632 throughout the pandemic.
In total 10,393 new cases of coronavirus and 11 further Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 632,125 cases and 6,567 deaths.
There have been 28,235 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,490,223 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,302,282 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,626,146 people and 51,194 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.