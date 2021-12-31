Profits from a blockbuster novel that features 50 real-life Tenby people as its characters will go to Christian Aid’s Afghanistan appeal in December.
Black Snow is by Malcolm Stacey, an established author who lives in the town's Crackwell Street.
He said: "It might seem ironic that a book which deals with fictional fear, terror and death on the streets of Tenby should benefit in a small way people who really do have to endure all these horrors in real life.
"But though you need to think hard to visualise horror in Tenby, you don't need imagination to know what’s going on in Afghanistan. It’s there on our tv screens. And it’s truly horrific.
"We may not raise much from the sale of Black Snow, but even small donations help."
Black Snow features many Tenby addresses and institutions. It tells a thrilling story of murder, ghosts, treasure, demons, a sinister graveyard, a forgotten crypt, secret passages, a haunted house and wild woods.
Though the book has a modern setting, the famous story of the future King Henry VII hiding out in Tenby cellars before fleeing to France is also brought to life.
Said Malcolm: "Local people seem to like Black Snow. But we’re also seeing sales in many different countries.
‘So holidaymakers from abroad are interested, too. Hopefully, the book will bring many more people to our lovely town."
The book can be found in local shops and on Amazon and Kindle.
