A MAN from Haverfordwest received a £500 fine after being caught doing 42 in a 30 in Cardiff.
Nikolaos Charalampidis, of the town’s Princess Royal Way drove his Honda along a section of Cardiff’s North Road where the speed limit is restricted to 30mph.
On August 6, 33-year-old Charalampidis was recorded going along the road in question at 42mph.
He was found guilty under single justice procedure on November 29.
On December 29 Cardiff Magistrates’ Court ordered Charalampidis to pay a £500 fine for the offence.
He also had four points added to his licence.
Charalampidis will pay costs of £110 and a surcharge of £50. He has until December 26, 2022, to pay the outstanding debt.
