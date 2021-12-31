New Year's Eve favourite Jools Holland's Hootenanny returns to screens for its 28th year.
Hosted by Jools Holland, the show features an array of music performed throughout the night from megastars to up-coming artists.
The show itself isn't actually a live broadcast. Instead, singers, celebrity guests and more get together at the start of December to record the New Year special.
Alongside Jools and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, the show will host icons including Lulu and Ed Sheeran.
Join us on NYE when Jools and his R&B Orchestra will see in the new year with another star-studded Hootenanny line-up! 🎆— Later...with Jools Holland on BBC Two (@BBCLater) December 27, 2021
✨ @edsheeran
✨ @joycrookes
✨ @RagNBoneMan
✨ @lulushouts
✨ @GregoryPorter
✨ @iamyola
✨ @rubyturnersoul
✨ @JamesMoir10@BBCTwo 11:25pm #Hootenanny 📢 pic.twitter.com/uQ65hFLlVJ
Who's performing on Hootenanny?
Along with Ed Sheeran and Lulu there is a successful hoard of fellow artists performing on the hit show.
With Gregory Porter, Joy Crookes, Rag 'n' Bone Man all performing their best and latest hits.
Plus Grammy-nominated Yola will perform a number of songs including her popular "Diamond Studded Shoes".
Comedian Vic Reeves, Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards and Ruby Turner and the Pipes will also take the stage.
There will also be some archive performances played during the night from Craig David, Madness, Soul II Soul, and many more.
Jools Holland Hootenanny starts at 11.25pm on BBC Two, New Years Eve.
