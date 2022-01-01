Eluned Morgan, minister for health and social services, along with chief executive for the NHS Wales Judith Paget, have congratulated NHS Wales employees who have been recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours.
Eight individuals from across NHS Wales have been recognised, including chief medical officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, who has been awarded a knighthood for his role in the Covid-19 pandemic.
Eluned Morgan said: “A huge congratulations to everyone in NHS Wales who has been honoured in the Queen’s New Year Honours. It is good to see people recognised across many fields throughout Wales and those working on the frontline continue to do all they can to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and deliver vital care.
“I want to thank every individual working within the NHS and social care sector for their continued care, commitment and dedication.”
Chief Executive for NHS Wales Judith Paget added: “Every day I see how hard staff are working within the NHS, and I’m delighted that some of those dedicated individuals have received a Queen’s New Year Honour.
“I know everyone within the NHS and across Wales will join me in sending our best wishes to those who have be recognised this year.”
