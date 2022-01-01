A woman from Pembrokeshire has been named in the Queen’s New Year Honours for services to education, after decades of working in the industry.

Amanda Austin is currently executive head at Fernwood Junior School in Nottingham, and has been awarded an MBE in the 2022 Queen’s New Year Honours List after showing great success during her tenure there.

Previously, she has worked as national leader of education at several primary schools within the East Midlands city, having worked in education in Nottingham since 1998.

Amanda moved to Nottingham in 1988, and started working in schools in the area a decade later, but the start of her education journey began in her homeland, in west Wales.

She was born in Haverfordwest to Frank and Joan Blake, and attended the former Hubberston Primary School in her early years.

“I loved all my primary school teachers at the school,” Amanda said, saying the teachers at Hubberston Primary helped inspire her early on in her journey towards working in education.

After her primary school years, she stayed in Milford Haven, spending two terms at Milford Haven Grammar School before having to leave the area due to her father’s work, moving to Kent before finally finding her home in Nottingham in the late 1980s.

While Amanda has been executive head at Fernwood, the school has achieved 81 per cent of learners achieving expected standards, compared to the national average of 65 per cent.

The school was also rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted in 2019, and has made positive impact on the local and wider community during Amanda’s tenure.

A spokesperson said: “She values the staff team and provides an enabling workplace, recognising the knowledge, skills and qualities that all staff bring to their roles.”

Amanda’s skills are said to include ‘sharing and harnessing resources from her own school and beyond to bring about significant improvement, influencing pedagogical thinking, policy and practice.’

However, despite her success since departing Pembrokeshire, Amanda is no stranger to the county to this day, spending many weeks of the year in the county on her holidays.