A Christmas collection of items for a local women’s refuge was one of many projects carried out during the year by Soroptimist International of Tenby and District.
Members met for their Christmas lunch at the Giltar Hotel, Tenby where they are pictured holding Bags For Hope and other items they collected for the Hafan Cymru refuge.
Following the meal, the bags were given to local organiser Amy Hancock.
This year’s Christmas card collection raised £115 which was donated to Patch.
President Margaret Harries said: “It was lovely to be able to meet for Christmas lunch and reflect on a busy year.”
Margaret and former club president, Eleanor Parker, attended a lunch at the House of Lords in October to celebrate the centenary of Soroptimist International.
Club activities included a Zoom International Women’s Day lunch and Jane Austen Book Club tea party at Easter; collecting blister packs for recycling for Marie Curie and underwear for Smalls For All; donating ‘comfort bears’ to Sandy Bear and local nursing homes and supporting the Lemon Tree Trust.
Despite Covid restrictions, interesting speakers were welcomed, including Sharron Lusher MBE, chair at the Welsh Independent Pay Review Body.
Former AM Suzie Davies gave the club an insight into women’s work in politics, her new role with the British Heart Foundation and her campaign to try and make CPR a mandatory part of the school curriculum.
Looking ahead to 2022, the club will be continuing with its campaign to raise awareness of modern day slavery.
