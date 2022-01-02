Hywel Dda University Health Board has provided a statement on its position with staff absences across the board impacting on care provision.
The health board’s statement said: “Our staff are working tirelessly each day in the face of unparalleled pressures and challenge.
“They continue to go above and beyond to prioritise the care and treatment of urgent and emergency patients.
“We are immensely proud of the collective effort that our whole workforce continues to make.
“Unfortunately, we can confirm that the current wave of Covid-19 infections is beginning to have a serious negative impact, with significantly higher than usual staff absences across hospitals, community services and primary care, including GP surgeries.
“This means you may have to wait longer than usual, but all services continue to prioritise according to clinical need.”
The health board also provided guidance for people to follow, including:
- There is support to care for yourself, including at https://111.wales.nhs.uk/livewell/caringforyourself/
- Community pharmacists can provide some walk-in care, and treatments for common ailments
- If you have a serious, life-threatening emergency please continue to call 999
- If it’s urgent (but not an emergency), visit the NHS111 Wales symptom checker, dial 111, or seek urgent care through your GP
- If you have a relative or loved one in hospital who is medically fit but is waiting to be discharged, you may be able to help us by providing short term care or considering interim placements in care homes
- Follow Welsh Government and local guidance
- Work from home whenever you can if appropriate
- Be vigilant with good hygiene practices to avoid spreading infection in our communities
- Good ventilation is important if indoors and remember outdoors is safer where possible
- Keep a safe distance
- Carry out LFD self-tests particularly before going into higher risk situations
- Lateral flow self-test kits can be obtained by ordering online for home delivery https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests
If you need to come into hospital at any time, you must:
- Carry out a lateral flow device (LFD) test at home and have a negative result from that test prior to travelling to the hospital
- Wear a mask before entering the hospital
- Ensure you maintain a two metres distance from others
- Wash your hands regularly
