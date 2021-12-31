THE Bluebirds have bolstered their defence with the signing of former Redditch United defender Ryan George.
The 20-year-old, who comes from Southern League Premier Central side Redditch United, joins the club on a deal until the end of the season.
George began his career with Sky Bet League Two outfit Newport County, making his senior debut as a substitute against Exeter City in the 2019-20 EFL Trophy.
Later that season, the Welshman went on loan to Walton Casuals in the Southern Football League, before departing the Exiles at the end of the campaign.
It was then that he made the move to Redditch United, who he joined in July 2021, before recently departing the Worcestershire outfit.
George’s arrival will help bolster a Haverfordwest squad which has been heavily depleted by injuries and Covid.
He comes in as the Bluebirds face pivotal matches in the fight to avoid relegation.
