After Christmas, you might feel like your body needs a break from certain products, whether that be cheese, meat, or chocolate.

Or maybe you've been curious to try more food that you wouldn't normally try.

Well now is your time as January becomes Veganuary, a month where you stick to a plant-based diet.

That means swapping cow's milk for alternatives like oat or almond milk and meat products for substitutes.

For many, it might seem overwhelming to change your daily diet overnight for a whole month.

But to make sure you feel ready to take on Veganuary, we've gathered some top tips to prepare you for the month.

Top Tips to make it through Veganuary

1. Planning is key

Before you wake up on January 1 ready to take the month by storm, you'll need to plan what you will be eating.

If that means grabbing some vegan recipe books then we've got some great recommendations.

You may also want to grab a weekly food planner so that you can keep track of what you plan on eating for the week ahead.

Paperchase has some great ones from a rainbow meal planner to a weekly desk planner and if you want to try your own recipes, grab some recipe cards too.

2. See what food is accidentally vegan

There are loads of everyday food that you might not realise is vegan, like rice, pasta, peanut butter, crisps, tea, coffee, most bread and so much more.

So before you plan look through your cupboards and see what you have stored away that happens to be vegan.

3. Don't rush into it

You won't be able to suddenly change your whole diet overnight without having some cravings for your normal food.

So instead find your favourite food in its vegan alternative, whether that's a bacon sandwich or chocolate, there's a vegan option out there.

4. Don't go at it alone

If you think you might struggle to take on the task alone, ask around and see if you can make it a group effort.

That way you can share recipes give each other advice and you'll all know what you're going through.

5. Check to see what vegan products are in supermarkets

If you're worried that your local supermarket might not have a great vegan selection then look online.

Morrisons has a great choice of products from Hellmann's Vegan Mayonnaise or Vegilantes Salt & Pepper Ch*icken popcorn to Morrisons V Taste Chicken Kieves.

There's so much to choose from across the major supermarkets that you'll be lost for choice.