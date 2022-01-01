A 23-year-old woman has admitted sending threatening text messages in Milford Haven.
Cerys Marie McBride, aged 23, of Observatory Avenue, Hakin, had previously denied the offence when she appeared before magistrates in Swansea on Saturday, November 27.
But at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on December 22, she changed her plea to guilty.
The case will now come back to the court on January 26 for a pre-sentence report, and McBride was remanded on bail until that date.
She is accused of sending text messages which ‘conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient’.
The offence took place at Milford Haven between November 25 and November 26, 2021.
She was granted bail on the condition that she does not contact, directly or indirectly, the victim of the texts, or enters a certain business premises in Hakin.
