Aldi is kicking off the New Year in style with this Hot Wheels Helicopter drone as part of its Specialbuys collection.
Whether you're looking for something to blow away the January blues or you want to hold onto Christmas for a little longer this year, we've got you covered.
This helicopter drone is guaranteed to delight the children as a late Christmas present as well as bring out the big kid in you.
The online exclusive is just one of many exciting products that you can't pick in Aldi's mystery middle aisle.
Buy an Aldi Hot Wheels Shark Bite Helicopter
Fly into 2022 and leave last year behind with this Hot Wheels Shark Bite Helicopter.
It has a built-in LED searchlight for night recon missions and it can be used both in and outside.
With a gyro control for easy use, the two-channel remote control chopper also has a handset charge feature.
Take to the skies with a flight time of five to six minutes before needing to recharge for 35 minutes.
It comes with a 12-month warranty and is suitable for ages eight and over.
The Sharkbite helicopter also comes with four spare rotors and an instruction manual to help you prepare for your adventures.
Bring this helicopter drone home for £17.99.
You can check out the rest of the Aldi Specialbuy range here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.