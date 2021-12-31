HERE's a round-up of people who appeared in court this past week.

NIKOLAOS Charalampidis, of Princess Royal Way, Haverfordwest, drove his Honda along a section of Cardiff’s North Road where the speed limit is restricted to 30mph. On August 6, 33-year-old Charalampidis was recorded going along the road in question at 42mph. He was found guilty under single justice procedure on November 29. On December 29 Cardiff Magistrates’ Court ordered Charalampidis to pay a £500 fine for the offence. He also had four points added to his licence. Charalampidis will pay costs of £110 and a surcharge of £50. He has until December 26, 2022, to pay the outstanding debt.

GERALD Knight, of the St Dogmaels area, was caught driving without the necessary documentation on August 12. The 34-year-old was proved guilty under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on December 21. The incident took place along the A487 at Cardigan while Knight was driving a Fiat Talento. Knight was fined £660 and had six points added to his licence. He will pay a £66 surcharge and costs of £90. Knight has until January 18 to pay the outstanding debt.

STUART Braithwaite, 44, of Starbuck Road, Milford Haven was fined for speeding. On June 26 at Swansea, Braithwaite drove a BMW along Carmarthen Road - near Kingsway - at 35mph. The speed limit was 30mph. Braithwaite was proved guilty under single justice procedure on December 29 at Cardiff Magistrates Court. He was fined £220.00 and had three points added to his licence. Braithwaite will also pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs. He has until January 26 to pay the outstanding fine.

GARETH Roberts, 30, of Hawthorn Rise, Haverfordwest, had a domestic violence protection notice served him by a constable on December 25. The notice includes Roberts not intimidating or harassing the individual concerned, making contact with the individual, or coming within 200 metres of a property in the town. Haverfordwest Magistrates granted the notice on December 29. Roberts was made to pay costs of £226 to Dyfed Powys Police. The notice lasts for 28 days.

LEWIS Bansal, 26, of Heol Y Gaer, Clunderwen, was proved guilty under single justice procedure for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle when required. On August 8, at the central ticket office, Treforest, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Bansal failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Ford Transit who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was found guilty on December 7. On December 29 Cardiff Magistrates adjourned the case to Swansea. The next date is set for January 28.