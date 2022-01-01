HYWEL Dda University Health Board (UHB) can confirm all eligible adults have now been offered a booster vaccination.
Offers have been made to anyone eligible through a range of methods including letters, texts and drop-in options.
Bethan Lewis, interim assistant director of public health said: “Nobody will be left behind and anyone who wants to take up the offer of a booster, or first and second dose, can still do so.
“If you are eligible for a booster and it has been three months since your second dose or if you need your first or second dose, please attend a drop-in clinic as soon as possible.
“If you are unable to attend a drop-in clinic, please arrange an appointment by contacting the health board directly on 0300 303 8322 or COVIDEnquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk."
The following are the drop-in opening times for mass vaccination centres from 2 January 2022:
Haverfordwest - Pembrokeshire Archives, Prendergast, SA61 2PE
• Closed 1 January
• Open from 10am - 8pm, Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 January
Tenby MVC – Tenby Leisure Centre, Marsh Road, SA70 8EJ
• Closed 1, 2, 3 and 6 January
• Open 9am - 5pm Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 January
• open 10am - 8pm Friday 7, Saturday 8, Sunday 9 January
• Open 10am - 7pm Monday 10 January
Aberystwyth - Thomas Parry Library, Llanbadarn Campus, Aberystwyth University, SY23 3AS
• Closed 1 January
• Open 10am - 8pm, Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 January
Cwm Cou MVC – Ysgol Trewen, Cwm-Cou, SA38 9PE
• Closed 1 January
• Open with limited availability for drop ins between 10am – 8pm Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 January
Carmarthen (walk-in) - Y Gamfa Wen, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, SA31 3EP
• Closed 1 January
• Open 10am - 8pm, Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 January
Carmarthen (drive through – over 16s only) - United Counties Showground, SA33 5DR
• Closed 31 December and 1 January
• Open 10am – 8pm on Sunday 2 January
• Open 11am - 8pm, Monday 3 to Sunday 9 January
Llanelli - Unit 2a, Dafen Industrial Estate, Heol Cropin, SA14 8QW
• Closed 1 January
• Open 10am - 8pm, Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 January
