A MAN has been served a domestic violence protection notice banning him from a property in Haverfordwest.

Gareth Roberts, of the town’s Hawthorn Rise, had a domestic violence protection notice served him by a constable on December 25.

The notice includes Roberts not molesting, intimidating or harassing the individual concerned, making contact with the individual, or coming within 200 metres of a property in the town.

Haverfordwest Magistrates granted the notice on December 29.

Thirty-year-old Roberts was made to pay costs of £226 to Dyfed-Powys Police.

The notice lasts for 28 days.

 